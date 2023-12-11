Insider Selling: International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $1,226,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,839,554 shares in the company, valued at $90,248,519.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

International Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of International Bancshares stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,592. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. International Bancshares Co. has a one year low of $39.10 and a one year high of $50.00.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBOC. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 19.3% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in International Bancshares by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Bancshares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in International Bancshares by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IBOC

About International Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.