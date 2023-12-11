Insider Selling: The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Insider Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Free Report) insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $13,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 328,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,139,634.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.58. The company had a trading volume of 61,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,167. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average of $3.93. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $5.44.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
