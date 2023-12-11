Insider Selling: The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Insider Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Free Report) insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $13,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 328,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,139,634.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Price Performance

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.58. The company had a trading volume of 61,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,167. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average of $3.93. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $5.44.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 30,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 42.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 20.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 900,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after buying an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 62,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 7,216 shares during the period. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

