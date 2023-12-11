iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $256.16

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $256.16 and last traded at $255.95, with a volume of 86563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $253.86.
iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $233.37 and a 200 day moving average of $241.47.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IYT. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 388.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 576.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the second quarter worth $52,000.
iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile
iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.
