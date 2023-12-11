Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac Sells 49,049 Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 49,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total transaction of $1,408,687.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,658,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,626,519.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 8th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 50,227 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $1,439,003.55.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 21,696 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $638,079.36.

On Friday, December 1st, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 79,200 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $2,199,384.00.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 67,000 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $1,935,630.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 50,318 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $1,325,879.30.

On Monday, November 13th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 4,682 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $128,052.70.

Vertex Stock Performance

Shares of VERX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.70. 458,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,216. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Vertex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $145.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.05 million. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 6.15%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VERX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Vertex during the first quarter worth $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Vertex in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VERX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Vertex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Vertex from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Vertex in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.11.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

