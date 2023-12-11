Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda Sells 75,000 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $1,544,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,551,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,544,238.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 4th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 155,197 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $3,136,531.37.

On Friday, December 1st, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 123,422 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $2,486,953.30.

On Friday, November 24th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $980,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 8,499 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $169,980.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 10,001 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,020.00.

On Thursday, November 9th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $932,500.00.

On Thursday, October 26th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $854,500.00.

On Thursday, October 12th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $945,500.00.

On Thursday, September 28th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $917,500.00.

On Thursday, September 14th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $909,500.00.

Coursera Trading Up 1.6 %

Coursera stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.05. 1,277,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,202. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.38. Coursera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $21.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Coursera had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%. The business had revenue of $165.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.32 million. Research analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

COUR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Coursera from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Coursera from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on Coursera from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Coursera from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coursera has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coursera

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Coursera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Coursera in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Coursera by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coursera by 108.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

