Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) VP Dax Sanders Sells 50,000 Shares

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,886.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Kinder Morgan Price Performance
Shares of NYSE KMI traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,457,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,063,731. The company has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.02. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09.
Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have issued reports on KMI. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.57.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinder Morgan
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KMI. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 1,217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,094,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,820,000 after acquiring an additional 9,327,755 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 197,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 24,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 76.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,092,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,807,000 after purchasing an additional 474,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.
Kinder Morgan Company Profile
Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.
