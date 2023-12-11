Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) VP Dax Sanders Sells 50,000 Shares

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,886.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,457,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,063,731. The company has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.02. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.73%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KMI. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.57.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KMI. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 1,217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,094,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,820,000 after acquiring an additional 9,327,755 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 197,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 24,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 76.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,092,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,807,000 after purchasing an additional 474,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

