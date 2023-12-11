KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) Shares Up 1%

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as €53.10 ($57.10) and last traded at €52.70 ($56.67). 9,428 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 332% from the average session volume of 2,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at €52.20 ($56.13).

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is €52.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is €54.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.58.

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for farmers in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables. The Corn segment breeds, produces, and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.