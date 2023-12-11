Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.250-0.330 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion.

Leslie’s Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $5.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,204,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,875,987. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.48 million, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.73. Leslie’s has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $17.13.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $432.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Leslie’s will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LESL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Leslie’s from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Leslie’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leslie's

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 286.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,652 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 9.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

