Mark Zuckerberg Sells 28,009 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total value of $9,104,885.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 5th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.09, for a total value of $8,909,382.81.

On Friday, December 1st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.47, for a total transaction of $9,060,071.23.

On Monday, November 27th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.75, for a total transaction of $9,460,039.75.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.02, for a total transaction of $9,355,566.18.

On Friday, November 24th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.51, for a total value of $9,481,326.59.

On Tuesday, November 21st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.01, for a total value of $9,467,322.09.

On Friday, November 17th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.67, for a total value of $9,345,763.03.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,350,524.56.

On Monday, November 13th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.05, for a total transaction of $9,244,370.45.

On Friday, November 10th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $9,125,332.20.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META traded down $7.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $325.28. 25,781,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,650,826. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.46 and a twelve month high of $342.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $835.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $320.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.53.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

