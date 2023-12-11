Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.050-5.350 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.1 billion-$5.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.2 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Maximus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Maximus in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set a buy rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Maximus from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Get Maximus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MMS

Maximus Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Maximus stock traded up $0.57 on Monday, reaching $85.65. The company had a trading volume of 247,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,150. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.86. Maximus has a 1 year low of $70.79 and a 1 year high of $89.69.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The health services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.05). Maximus had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Maximus will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Maximus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Maximus’s payout ratio is 45.63%.

Insider Transactions at Maximus

In other news, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 21,049 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,571,939.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,010 shares in the company, valued at $17,401,186.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $107,837.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,217.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 21,049 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,571,939.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,401,186.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,271 shares of company stock worth $2,121,085. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maximus

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Maximus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,673,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Maximus by 68.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 570,702 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,230,000 after purchasing an additional 231,666 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Maximus by 36.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 543,289 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,913,000 after purchasing an additional 145,223 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Maximus by 127.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 225,371 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,138,000 after purchasing an additional 126,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,742,588 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $201,114,000 after buying an additional 123,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

About Maximus

(Get Free Report)

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.