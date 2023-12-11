Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -1.000–1.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.7 billion-$4.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.5 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.66.

Micron Technology Trading Up 3.8 %

MU stock traded up $2.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.79. The company had a trading volume of 18,540,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,087,783. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.97 and a 200 day moving average of $68.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.46. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $79.02.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $514,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 748,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,071,224.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $514,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 748,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,071,224.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,390 shares of company stock valued at $8,477,083 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 411.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $763,398,000 after acquiring an additional 12,286,893 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $581,559,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $709,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,984 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Micron Technology by 258.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,152,787 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $388,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 327.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,356,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $267,722,000 after buying an additional 4,101,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

