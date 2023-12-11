Mixin Price Tops $139.77 on Top Exchanges (XIN)

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 11th. One Mixin token can now be bought for approximately $139.77 or 0.00336256 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mixin has a market cap of $83.73 million and approximately $8,929.26 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mixin has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin Token Profile

Mixin’s genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,081 tokens. The official website for Mixin is mixin.one. The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork. The Reddit community for Mixin is https://reddit.com/r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @mixin_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mixin (XIN) bills itself as a free and lightning-fast peer-to-peer transactional network for digital assets. Leveraging Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) and Byzantine Fault-Tolerant protocols, Mixin aspires to help other blockchains ‘achieve trillions of TPS, sub-second final confirmations, zero transaction fees, enhanced privacy, and unlimited extensibility’.

_Blockchain data provided by: [Blockchair](https://blockchair.com/mixin) (Main Source), [Mixin Network](https://mixin.one/) (Backup)_”

Buying and Selling Mixin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

