Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Hits New 1-Year High at $141.83

Shares of Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $141.83 and last traded at $141.83, with a volume of 312 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $141.83.

Moog Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.02 and its 200-day moving average is $114.69. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Moog alerts:

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Moog had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $872.05 million for the quarter.

Moog Dividend Announcement

About Moog

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Moog’s payout ratio is 20.26%.

(Get Free Report)

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.