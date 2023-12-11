Navcoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $29,658.24 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 11th. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and $29,658.24 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0676 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Navcoin has traded 42.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.29 or 0.00123390 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00036460 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00023986 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007166 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000143 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002456 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 53.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.