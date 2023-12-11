Navcoin (NAV) Price Up 36.9% Over Last Week

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 36.9% higher against the US dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $30,429.55 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0661 or 0.00000159 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.71 or 0.00121768 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00036297 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00023525 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008788 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000140 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002418 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

