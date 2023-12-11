NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) COO Michael Szabados Sells 5,000 Shares

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $105,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,007.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NetScout Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:NTCT traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.60. 1,044,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,236. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.69. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $36.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.75.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). NetScout Systems had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.99 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th.

View Our Latest Research Report on NetScout Systems

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetScout Systems

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 6.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

About NetScout Systems

(Get Free Report)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.