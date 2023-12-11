Niobium Coin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $61,760.62 (NBC)

Niobium Coin (NBC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Over the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One Niobium Coin coin can now be bought for about $2.00 or 0.00004805 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Niobium Coin has a market capitalization of $125.79 million and $61,760.62 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Niobium Coin Coin Profile

Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 coins and its circulating supply is 62,827,667 coins. The official message board for Niobium Coin is medium.com/@niobiumcoins. Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.org. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @niobiumcoins.

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “ShahramCoin (SHC) is a cryptocurrency . ShahramCoin has a current supply of 102,289,706.27784455 with 62,827,667.57410075 in circulation. The last known price of ShahramCoin is 2.00976277 USD and is down -0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $79,998.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://niobiumcoin.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobium Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niobium Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

