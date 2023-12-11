Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.470-1.480 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion. Okta also updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
Okta Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of OKTA stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.54. 1,461,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,584,979. Okta has a 12 month low of $61.71 and a 12 month high of $91.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.00.
Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. Okta had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Okta will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $163,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $620,167.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,958,559.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $163,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,542 shares of company stock worth $2,001,505 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okta
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,063,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Okta by 114.1% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,057,000 after purchasing an additional 761,082 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 685.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 604,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,318,000 after purchasing an additional 527,684 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the first quarter worth $69,245,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Okta by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,506,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,994,000 after purchasing an additional 264,423 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Okta Company Profile
Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.
