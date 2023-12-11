Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.650-1.680 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of Orion Office REIT stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.56. The company had a trading volume of 266,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,765. The stock has a market cap of $310.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.75. Orion Office REIT has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $9.75.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. Orion Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.74%.
Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.
