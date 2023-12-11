Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.650-1.680 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Orion Office REIT Stock Performance

Shares of Orion Office REIT stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.56. The company had a trading volume of 266,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,765. The stock has a market cap of $310.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.75. Orion Office REIT has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $9.75.

Get Orion Office REIT alerts:

Orion Office REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. Orion Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Office REIT

About Orion Office REIT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Orion Office REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Orion Office REIT by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Orion Office REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Orion Office REIT by 269.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 603,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 440,646 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Orion Office REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.