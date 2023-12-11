Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONLGet Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.650-1.680 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Orion Office REIT Stock Performance

Shares of Orion Office REIT stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.56. The company had a trading volume of 266,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,765. The stock has a market cap of $310.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.75. Orion Office REIT has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $9.75.

Orion Office REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. Orion Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Office REIT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Orion Office REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Orion Office REIT by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Orion Office REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Orion Office REIT by 269.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 603,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 440,646 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Orion Office REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Office REIT

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

