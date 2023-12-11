PegNet (PEG) Price Down 1% Over Last 7 Days

PegNet (PEG) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. PegNet has a market cap of $98.55 million and approximately $9,393.26 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PegNet has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One PegNet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0442 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PegNet Coin Profile

PegNet launched on August 19th, 2019. PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. PegNet’s official website is pegnet.cash. PegNet’s official message board is medium.com/@pegnetcash. PegNet’s official Twitter account is @pegnetnews.

Buying and Selling PegNet

According to CryptoCompare, “Swiss Franc (CHF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Swiss Franc has a current supply of 2,227,955,499.0044. The last known price of Swiss Franc is 0.0442649 USD and is down -0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pegnet.cash.”

