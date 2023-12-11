PotCoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.87 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded down 44.4% against the dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and $7.87 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.04 or 0.00175705 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00009480 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00014939 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000444 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000052 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000143 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002456 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.