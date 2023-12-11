Prio S.A. (OTCMKTS:PTRRY) Plans $0.01 Dividend

Prio S.A. (OTCMKTS:PTRRY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0118 per share on Tuesday, January 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th.

Prio Stock Up 9.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PTRRY traded up C$0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$9.81. The company had a trading volume of 18,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,533. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.89. Prio has a one year low of C$5.85 and a one year high of C$12.00.

Get Prio alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Prio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Prio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prio SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Brazil and internationally. It holds a 100% interest in the Polvo Field covering approximately 134 square kilometres located in the southern portion of the Campos Basin, Rio de Janeiro; and the Frade Field that consists of approximately 154 kilometres located in the northern region of the Campos Basin, Rio de Janeiro.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.