ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Hits New 52-Week High at $71.36

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $71.36 and last traded at $71.26, with a volume of 48717 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.13.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.14 and its 200-day moving average is $68.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 56,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

