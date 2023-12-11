QITMEER NETWORK Trading Up 13.1% Over Last 7 Days (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. QITMEER NETWORK has a market capitalization of $10.20 million and approximately $356,961.12 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QITMEER NETWORK alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Profile

QITMEER NETWORK’s launch date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 87,059,578 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. QITMEER NETWORK’s official website is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 87,059,578 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.10048978 USD and is up 0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $250,950.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QITMEER NETWORK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QITMEER NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QITMEER NETWORK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QITMEER NETWORK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.