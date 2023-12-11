Ralph A. Clark Sells 435 Shares of SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Stock

Posted by on Dec 11th, 2023

SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 435 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $10,966.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 530,433 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,372,215.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SoundThinking Stock Performance

SSTI traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.50. The stock had a trading volume of 52,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,298. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.64 million, a P/E ratio of -40.08 and a beta of 1.46. SoundThinking, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.39 and a twelve month high of $39.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.88.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). SoundThinking had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $23.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.82 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that SoundThinking, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SSTI. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of SoundThinking in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded SoundThinking from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of SoundThinking in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SoundThinking

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSTI. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SoundThinking during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SoundThinking during the second quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in SoundThinking by 92.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in SoundThinking by 533.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SoundThinking by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

SoundThinking Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

Featured Stories

