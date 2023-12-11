RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Hits New 52-Week High at $265.29

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $265.29 and last traded at $264.50, with a volume of 84603 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $262.41.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.10 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.78.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,980,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,967,000 after buying an additional 103,450 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,855,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,553,000 after buying an additional 153,744 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 582,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,980,000 after buying an additional 6,121 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,909,000 after buying an additional 7,237 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,855,000.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

