Request Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.69 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Request has a market cap of $87.33 million and $1.69 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Request has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.0873 or 0.00000210 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005195 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00017271 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,551.03 or 0.99778805 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00011101 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00009887 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003658 BTC.

About Request

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,702,434 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,702,434.1855272 with 999,702,433.3455272 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08675226 USD and is down -6.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $1,716,533.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

