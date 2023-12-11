Request (REQ) One Day Volume Tops $1.32 Million

Request (REQ) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 11th. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.0880 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a total market cap of $87.97 million and $1.32 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005182 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00017346 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,633.42 or 1.00056201 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00011059 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00009844 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003649 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,702,434 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,702,434.1855272 with 999,702,433.3455272 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08675226 USD and is down -6.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $1,716,533.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

