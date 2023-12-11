Scout24 (ETR:G24) Trading 0.3% Higher

Scout24 SE (ETR:G24 – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €65.36 ($70.28) and last traded at €65.14 ($70.04). 102,617 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 223,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at €64.92 ($69.81).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €62.48 and its 200-day moving average price is €61.31.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a mortgage financing product under the pay-per-lead model; mortgage and real estate financing advisory services; FLOWFACT and Propstack, which are CRM software solutions for real estate agents; and TenantPlus that provides rental properties.

