Stratis (STRAX) Price Tops $1.05 on Exchanges

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 11th. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00002547 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a market cap of $164.73 million and $32.75 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,219.74 or 0.05360057 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00100428 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00024493 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00014913 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00013316 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000172 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005452 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000496 BTC.

About Stratis

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 156,183,371 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

