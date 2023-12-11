Substratum (SUB) Trading 33.5% Lower This Week

Substratum (SUB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 11th. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded 33.5% lower against the dollar. One Substratum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Substratum has a market cap of $115,062.32 and approximately $19.27 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Substratum

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023883 USD and is down -0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $135.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

