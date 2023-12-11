Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CFO Sells 2,138 Shares of Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) CFO David M. Davis sold 2,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $36,944.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,157.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCY traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.91. 257,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,116. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.90. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $23.80. The company has a market cap of $915.34 million, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $248.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.34 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 7.16%. Sun Country Airlines’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Country Airlines

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $386,066,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 12.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,535,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,433,000 after purchasing an additional 622,447 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,625,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,146 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,420,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,547,000 after purchasing an additional 506,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,082,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,740,000 after buying an additional 440,348 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet cut Sun Country Airlines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers, and charter customers; and provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services to amazon.com services, Inc with flights to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Recommended Stories

