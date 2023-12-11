Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 143,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 529,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Takung Art Stock Up 3.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Takung Art during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Takung Art in the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Takung Art in the third quarter worth $29,000. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Takung Art

(Get Free Report)

Takung Art Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in artwork in the form of non-fungible token (NFT) primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company's electronic online platform www.nftoeo.com offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors, as well as invests in artwork.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Takung Art Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takung Art and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.