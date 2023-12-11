TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG) Shares Down 0.9%

TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,730 ($34.27) and last traded at GBX 2,755 ($34.58). Approximately 40,883 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 58,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,780 ($34.90).

TBC Bank Group Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,759.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,670.92. The stock has a market cap of £1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 495.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Activity at TBC Bank Group

In related news, insider Thymios Kiriakopoulos bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,729 ($34.26) per share, for a total transaction of £81,870 ($102,774.29). 23.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TBC Bank Group

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, brokerage, insurance, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan. The company operates through Retail; Corporate; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers mortgage, digital, consumer, car, overdraft, and pawnshop loans; and term deposits, mortgage, credit cards; current, and nominee account services.

