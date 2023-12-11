Tezos (XTZ) Price Up 0.9% Over Last Week

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 11th. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00002129 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Tezos has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a market capitalization of $849.38 million and approximately $31.18 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002327 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001768 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001072 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Tezos

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 984,177,787 coins and its circulating supply is 963,199,998 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

