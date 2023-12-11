The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Insider Deirdre Mahlan Buys 5,000 Shares

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) insider Deirdre Mahlan purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Deirdre Mahlan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 4th, Deirdre Mahlan bought 5,000 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $49,750.00.

Duckhorn Portfolio stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.09. 1,482,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,963. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.84. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.93 and a 1 year high of $17.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Duckhorn Portfolio ( NYSE:NAPA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $100.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.61 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 7.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAPA. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NAPA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duckhorn Portfolio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.94.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

