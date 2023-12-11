US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.600-2.700 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of US Foods from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on US Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, US Foods currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.70.

Get US Foods alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on USFD

US Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:USFD traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.06. 1,284,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,941,141. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.81. US Foods has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $45.15.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that US Foods will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in US Foods by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,049,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,651,000 after purchasing an additional 138,413 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in US Foods by 161.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 10,167 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in US Foods by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 196,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 26,875 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in US Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,010,000 after acquiring an additional 131,389 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About US Foods

(Get Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.