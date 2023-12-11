VerusCoin (VRSC) Price Tops $1.56 on Exchanges

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 11th. Over the last week, VerusCoin has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.56 or 0.00003744 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $116.76 million and $3,482.44 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin’s genesis date was May 21st, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 74,955,072 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @veruscoin. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin. The Reddit community for VerusCoin is https://reddit.com/r/veruscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VerusCoin (VRSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate VRSC through the process of mining. VerusCoin has a current supply of 74,947,277.72479248. The last known price of VerusCoin is 1.30784859 USD and is up 4.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $22,686.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.veruscoin.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

