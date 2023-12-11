Wanchain Price Tops $0.22 on Major Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 11th. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $43.76 million and $1.75 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000532 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00093131 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00023812 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00012766 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000171 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005442 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001195 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,370,300 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

