Warren Gardiner Sells 500 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $56,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of ICE traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.15. 3,433,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,488,819. The stock has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.96. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.16 and a 1-year high of $118.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.47 and a 200-day moving average of $112.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICE. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.83.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

