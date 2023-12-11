WAX (WAXP) Trading Up 3.3% Over Last 7 Days

WAX (WAXP) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One WAX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0672 or 0.00000161 BTC on exchanges. WAX has a market cap of $227.35 million and $33.27 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About WAX

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,095,355,391 coins and its circulating supply is 3,384,823,890 coins. WAX’s official website is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,094,943,812.0458245 with 3,384,412,314.6013193 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.06837073 USD and is down -9.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $39,055,211.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

