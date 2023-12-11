Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBCPJ) Announces Interim Dividend of $1.32

Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBCPJ – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 1.316 per share on Thursday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th.
Westpac Banking Price Performance
