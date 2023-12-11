WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.63

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.63 and last traded at $34.58, with a volume of 46750 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.48.
WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.92.
WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund
WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile
The WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IQDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying total market stocks from developed markets outside the US and Canada. The index is weighted by dividends paid. IQDG was launched on Apr 7, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.
