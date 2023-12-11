WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.63

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.63 and last traded at $34.58, with a volume of 46750 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.48.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.92.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 543.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the first quarter worth about $203,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the third quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 13.6% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter.

The WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IQDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying total market stocks from developed markets outside the US and Canada. The index is weighted by dividends paid. IQDG was launched on Apr 7, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

