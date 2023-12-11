WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Trading 0.1% Higher

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $60.56 and last traded at $60.54. 64,945 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 52,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.47.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 45,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $1,714,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 251,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,330,000 after buying an additional 141,433 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,748,000 after buying an additional 20,641 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 23,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

