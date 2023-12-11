ZKH Group Ltd. (ZKH) Plans to Raise $66 Million in December 15th IPO

ZKH Group Ltd. (ZKH) plans to raise $66 million in an IPO on Friday, December 15th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 4,000,000 shares at $15.50-$17.50 per share.

In the last twelve months, ZKH Group Ltd. generated $1.2 billion in revenue and had a net loss of $56.2 million. ZKH Group Ltd. has a market-cap of $2.7 billion.

Deutsche Bank, China Renaissance and CICC served as the underwriters for the IPO.

ZKH Group Ltd. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Note: The Cayman Islands-incorporated holding company is offering the ADS in the IPO – and NOT the underlying businesses operating in China.) We are a leading MRO procurement service platform in China. We provide one-stop MRO procurement and management services for our customers, and offer digital and fulfillment solutions for participants along the industry value chain. We spearhead digital transformation of the MRO industry for cost reduction and efficiency improvement.Â *Note: “MRO” stands forÂ â€śmaintenance, repair and operationsâ€ť and refers to materials used for maintenance, repair and operation purposes and that do not directly constitute final products.Â (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands) ZKH Group Limited’s operating businessÂ involves providing a digital procurement network backed by distribution centers, warehouses and smart vending machines to supply our industrial customers withÂ spare parts, chemicals, manufacturing parts, general consumables and office supplies. Our inventory covers 32 product lines, 17.2 million SKUs and 24,000-plus suppliers. Our People’s Republic of China (PRC) subsidiaries are ZKH Industrial Supply and its subsidiaries, including but not limited to Shanghai Gongbangbang (GBB) Industrial Tech Co., Ltd., Shanghai Kunhe Supply Chain Management Co., Ltd. and Shenzhen Kuntong SmartÂ Warehousing Technology Co., Ltd. We serve 58,000-plus customers with a 91 percent retention rate. We have built an efficient and digitalized fulfillment network to ensure timely and reliable fulfillment of our orders. Our nationwide fulfillment network consisted of 30 distribution centers, 90 transit warehouses and approximately 3,600 EVM smart vending machines as of Dec. 31, 2022. Our ZKH platform includes the ZKH official website at https://www.zkh.com/, our mobile app, Weixin Mini-Program, and various interfaces. Our GBB platform includes the GBB official website at https://www.gongbangbang.com/, and our mobile app and Weixin Mini-Program. **Note: Net loss and revenue figures are in U.S. dollars (converted from China’s renminbi) for the 12 months that ended Sept. 30, 2023. (Note: ZKH Group Limited filed an F-1/A dated Dec. 8, 2023, in which it disclosed terms for its IPO: 4.0 million American Depositary Shares (ADS) at a price range of $15.50 to $17.50 to raise $66.0 million. Each ADS represents 35 Class A ordinary shares, the prospectus says. Background:Â ZKH Group Limited filed an F-1/A dated Nov. 27, 2023, in which it named Deutsche Bank as its “lead left” joint book-runner to replace Goldman Sachs and added CICC as a joint book-runner to work with Deutsche Bank and China Renaissance. In that Nov. 27, 2023, filing with the SEC, ZKH Group Limited also updated its financial statements for the period through Sept. 30, 2023. ZKH Group Limited filed its F-1 for its U.S. IPO of American Depositary Shares (ADS) – no terms disclosed – on March 7, 2023. The placeholder figure of $100.0 million applies, but some IPO professionals believe that this IPO may raise as much as $200 million. ZKH Group Limited filed confidential IPO documents with the SEC on March 30, 2022.) “.

ZKH Group Ltd. was founded in 1998 and has 3956 employees. The company is located at 7/F, Tower 4, Libao Plaza, No. 36 Shenbin Road Minhang District, Shanghai 201106 Peopleâ€™s Republic of China and can be reached via phone at +86 (21) 5080-9696 or on the web at https://www.zkh.com/.

Receive News & Ratings for ZKH Group Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZKH Group Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.