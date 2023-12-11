Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.930-4.950 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.5 billion-$4.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.5 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 1.130-1.150 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZM shares. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.84.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ZM traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.58. The stock had a trading volume of 6,530,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,822,545. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 99.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of -0.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.41. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $58.87 and a 1-year high of $85.13.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total value of $112,114.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,651.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total transaction of $112,114.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,651.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 3,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total transaction of $263,108.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,649 shares of company stock valued at $11,265,138. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.8% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.