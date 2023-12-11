Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.570-0.580 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $505.0 million-$507.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $496.7 million. Zscaler also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.450-2.480 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Zscaler from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Zscaler from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $195.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded up $6.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $205.47. 2,312,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,508,852. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $84.93 and a 52-week high of $207.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.15. The company has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.38 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $439,255.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,091 shares in the company, valued at $57,469,454.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $439,255.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,469,454.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 18,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total value of $2,883,956.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,167,372.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,438 shares of company stock valued at $26,629,804 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

