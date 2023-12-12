10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Gap Up to $48.14

Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.14, but opened at $49.27. 10x Genomics shares last traded at $48.47, with a volume of 74,825 shares.

TXG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America raised shares of 10x Genomics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.10.

The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.59.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $153.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.11 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 24.24% and a negative net margin of 37.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Wilbur sold 14,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $619,480.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,664.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 3,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $162,828.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 851,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,889,664.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Wilbur sold 14,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $619,480.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,664.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,362 shares of company stock worth $1,267,546 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXG. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the first quarter worth $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 41.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 17.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

