3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT) Trading Down 1.2%

The 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT – Get Free Report) dropped 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.08 and last traded at $21.13. Approximately 21,868 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.39.

3D Printing ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $160.55 million, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.43.

About 3D Printing ETF

