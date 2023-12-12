AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV) Trading Down 0.6%

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.29 and last traded at $28.29. 23,821 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 147% from the average session volume of 9,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.46.

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $68.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.79.

Get AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF stock. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Retirement Group LLC owned 0.10% of AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.